Armada — Michigan’s governor is asking that flags around the state be lowered to half-staff Friday in honor of a Marine from southeast Michigan who died during training.

Gov. Rick Snyder’s office says flags will be lowered at all state buildings and within the state Capitol complex in Lansing on the day of the funeral for Marine Pfc. Michael Giannattasio.

Military officials say the 22-year-old from the Macomb County village of Armada was found unresponsive Aug. 30 at California’s Camp Pendleton. The (San Diego) Union-Tribune reports Giannattasio’s death remains under investigation.

Tiffany-Young and Hauss Funeral Home says Giannattasio graduated from La Salette Academy in Olivet, Illinois, in 2014 and attended Macomb Community College before enlisting in the Marines. His funeral Mass will be Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Ray Township.

