Chad Carr (Photo: Jose Juarez / Special to The Detroit News)

Chad Carr, whose battle with brain cancer made headlines and captured hearts around the world over the last two years, is helping researchers look for a cure.

On Thursday, researchers released results of the first study based on Chad's tumor. Their findings appear in npj Precision Oncology, an international, online peer-review journal that publishes scientific research in the study and treatment of tumors.

Chad, the grandson of former University of Michigan football coach Lloyd Carr, died from diffuse intrinsic pontine gliomas, or DIPG, in 2015 — 14 months after he was diagnosed. Chad's family donated his tumor tissue to research.

"We just felt that for progress to be made, these donations have to be made," Tammi Carr, Chad's mother, said Thursday. "They have to be able to study this tissue to learn more about this terrible tumor. We wanted this to be Chad's final, physical gift."

The study, a collaboration between pediatricians, neurosurgeons and pathologists with the University of Michigan's Pediatric Brain Tumor Research Initiative, revealed a gene mutation called PTEN plays a critical role in diffuse intrinsic pontine gliomas' development.

“PTEN has not historically been considered one of the major four mutations of DIPG," said Carl Koshmann, a pediatric oncologist at the university's C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital and the study's lead author. “This study strengthens the case that alterations of the PTEN gene play a more influential role than was previously understood and should be included in future sequencing panels for pediatric DIPG. If we find it, it’s something we can hopefully target with precision therapy.”

He said doctors have already been able to use drugs to target PTEN in breast and prostate cancer, which may benefit future DIPG patients.

Researchers expect the study to be first of several to be published as scientists continue to work towards a cure for DIPG, Koshmann said.

On Thursday, she said the study and research are part of her Chad's legacy.

"It's amazing news," Tammi Carr said. "To know that they found something that's going to impact research down the road, it gives more meaning to what we did and to Chad's short life."

Chad's parents, Tammi, and Jason Carr, started the ChadTough Foundation to support research on DIPG and raise awareness of the disease. Chad was the youngest of their three sons.

"Chad inspired people by just being him," she said. "Unfortunately, his role here and his journey was a hard one. But he lived every day with a smile on his face and I truly believe his life was to do this, to inspire people to change what's going on. It's a beautiful legacy for him and he deserves it."

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2x2Czwl