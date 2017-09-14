Buy Photo Mark Schlissel (Photo: Todd McInturf / The Detroit News file)Buy Photo

Ann Arbor – University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel was granted a 3.5 percent pay raise Thursday by the school’s Board of Regents.

“We think you are doing a great job,” Regent Andrew Richner told Schlissel, according to a university Twitter account.

With the raise, Schlissel will make a base salary of more than $823,000, up from $795,675. The regents gave the UM president a 3 percent raise last year.

Schlissel, 59, became UM’s 14th president three years ago.

