Ingram (Photo: Ann Arbor Police)

A California man has been charged in connection with a counterfeit and identity theft operation, Ann Arbor Police said.

Shawn Michael Ingram, 30, of Simi Valley, California, has been charged with nine felonies, officials said Friday. He is being held in jail on a $100,000 bond.

Authorities said Ingram passed numerous counterfeit $20 bills to businesses in the Ann Arbor area.

Police said he tried to pass one of the bills at a gas station on Monday when the store's clerk determined the money was fake and took down the license plate number of the suspect used to drive away.

Investigators reviewed the gas station's video surveillance footage and tracked the vehicle to a car rental agency.

Police located the vehicle in a hotel parking lot along the South State Street/Interstate 94 corridor and then later found the suspect in the hotel's elevator.

After obtaining a search warrant, police recovered items used to make counterfeit money, sheets of counterfeit currency, counterfeit credit cards and fake drivers' licenses.

Officials said they believe Ingram stole the identity of other people and used the information to create credit cards. They said they suspect the operation crossed into several states.

