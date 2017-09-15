The warm weather trend in Metro Detroit will continue into this weekend with sunny skies and higher-than-normal temperatures in the upper 70s and 80s. (Photo: John T. Greilick / Detroit News)

The warm weather trend in Metro Detroit will continue into this weekend with sunny skies and higher-than-normal temperatures in the upper 70s and 80s.

Officials with the National Weather Service say the trend will continue into next week as well, with the only rain and slight cold front pushing through on Monday and then giving way again to sun and warmth.

“It’s certainly warmer than normal,” said Alex Manion of the National Weather Service based White Lake Township. “I wouldn’t say it’s unusual. We’ve had patterns like this in the past before and it will happen again. It’s just something for the summer lovers to enjoy before fall kicks in full force.”

But according to the forecasts, fall and colder temperatures are taking a back seat.

Friday will have a highs in the upper 70 to lower 80s, with overnight lows in the low 60s. The same temps will come on Saturday and then turning even warmer on Sunday to the low to mid 80s.

Manion said on Monday the temps are expected to be in the 70s but could warm up. But there’s a 20 to 30 percent chance of rain late Sunday into Monday morning, he said.

How long will these warm temperatures last? Manion said the region is still technically in astronomical summer until Sept. 21. So it would not be surprising to have a few more weeks of warm temperatures.

“It is an extended period of warm weather that will go on for the foreseeable future, at least out seven days,” he said.

Manion said it might be a “tad early” to throw out the proverbial term Indian Summer because that comes after the first frost event, which hasn’t happened yet.

lfleming@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2620

Twitter:@leonardnfleming

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2fbx9uk