Courtland Township, Mich. — Police in western Michigan are searching for a driver who fled a crash that killed a woman and critically injured her twin 5-year-old sons.

The Grand Rapids Press reports the crash happened about 8: 20 p.m. Friday at a rural intersection in Courtland Township, northeast of Grand Rapids.

The Kent County sheriff’s office says the driver of a red Ford F-150 pickup blew through a stop sign, striking the woman’s vehicle.

The crash killed the 33-year-old woman. Her children were taken to a Grand Rapids hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police used a helicopter and tracking dogs, but have not found the driver, who fled on foot.

Police say alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

