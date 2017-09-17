Marine City, Mich. — Authorities say a man died when he apparently fell down an embankment into the Belle River while camping at a southeastern Michigan park.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office says emergency crews were called about 10 p.m. Saturday to the China Township Park near Marine City. The department says the 57-year-old man from Marine City was camping with friends when they heard him fall.

Fellow campers told officers that the man was intoxicated at the time.

The sheriff’s office says rescue crews removed him from the river and administered CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

