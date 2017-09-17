An argument over empty beer cans between a golfer and employee sparked a shooting at Heather Highlands Gold Course in Holly, after which several patrons jumped in to disarm the worker, who fired the shots. (Photo: Heather Highlands Gold Course)

Holly — An argument over empty beer cans between a golfer and employee sparked a shooting at a Holly course, after which several patrons jumped in to disarm the worker, who fired the shots.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report of a fight at the Heather Highlands Golf Course between a 60-year-old customer and employee, 45, who accused the patron of removing empty beer cans from the property for “possibly bringing in their own alcohol onto the course,” which is not permitted.

The argument escalated when the employee pulled out a firearm from his waistband and fired a round and “possibly two more.” That’s when several patrons, police said, “attacked the employee attempting to disarm him.”

Paramedics from Star EMS treated the worker and he was taken to Genesys Regional Medical Center for evaluation and then to the Oakland County Jail.

