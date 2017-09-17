The doors to the rooms of three black students at the University of Michigan were vandalized over the weekend with racist slurs, according to the school’s Black Student Union. (Photo: .)

The doors to the rooms of three black students at the University of Michigan were vandalized over the weekend with racist slurs, according to the school’s Black Student Union.

Campus police were investigating the incidents.

The word “N-----” was written underneath their name tags placed on their dorm room doors, according to the campus’ Black Student Union.

The group went public with the alleged incidents via Twitter on Sunday and by Sunday night, campus police said they were investigating. UM's Division of Public Safety and Security said they were increasing patrols at West Quad Residence Hall as a result.

UM President Mark Schlissel also issued a statement Sunday night via Twitter: “Racism has no place @UMich. @UMichDPSS is investigating. I urge @UMichStudents to stand strong, support one another & report.”

The Black Student Union also released a statement, part of which said: “This is not only a crime of vandalism, but also a hate crime carried out by those with access to our campus and residence halls, presumably underclassmen students. As we move into the third week of classes we have already encountered deliberate racism via social media and now directly to students in their campus homes, a space where they should feel safe.”

At the beginning of the semester, an iconic rock near the Ann Arbor campus was painted over with anti-Latino and pro-Trump graffiti, including phrases such as “F--- Latinos” and “MAGA,” which is short for “Make American Great Again.” Last year, anti-immigrant, anti-LGBTQ and anti-Semitic posters were hung through the year.

