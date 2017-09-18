Guy Meadows speaks to the Michigan Pipeline Advisory Board in this file photo from Monday, June 13, 2016. Meadows, a member of the state’s pipeline safety panel and director of the Great Lakes Research Center at Michigan Technological University, will choose more than a dozen top university researchers to conduct an independent risk analysis of Enbridge’s Line 5. (Photo: John L. Russell / Special to The Detroit News, file)

Lansing — After canceling a prior Line 5 safety probe due to a contractor’s past work with the company that operates the pipeline, a state panel decided Monday to put a researcher with a history of working for Enbridge in charge of a new risk analysis that’s meant to be independent.

Guy Meadows, a member of the state’s pipeline safety panel and director of the Great Lakes Research Center at Michigan Technological University, will choose more than a dozen top university researchers to conduct an independent risk analysis of Enbridge’s Line 5. The pipeline carries 23 million gallons of oil through the Straits of Mackinac each day.

The panel selected Meadows to lead the effort despite his past work with Enbridge developing more sophisticated pipeline surveillance techniques. He also helped install and is maintaining a monitoring buoy paid for by Enbridge that measures lake currents.

Meadows said that could be considered a conflict of interest, but that he’s not beholden to the company.

“It may,” he said. “That’s for the public to decide. We don’t feel that we have any beholdings to Enbridge as a result of this work. It’s been all totally open and 100 percent transparent. I have done a tremendous amount of work for the state and I think Enbridge is probably a little nervous of the environmental work I’ve done in my career.”

Meadows worked with the Canadian energy company to develop methods for autonomous vehicles to survey terrain around the pipeline and produce detailed mapping for pipeline surveillance. He also was involved in measuring lake temperatures over the twin Line 5 pipelines during a recent Enbridge test.

The Michigan Pipeline Safety Advisory Board voted unanimously for Meadows to lead the effort.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what they come up with,” said Heidi Grether, director of the Department of Environmental Quality.

The move comes after the last study was canceled when state officials discovered a conflict of interest with the private contractor Det Norske Veritas Inc., because the company had done work for Enbridge in the past.

Meadows said he’ll begin reaching out to universities in Michigan and elsewhere as soon as Tuesday to find the top academic experts with the goal of completing the study in six months.

“This will be based on data-driven facts,” Meadows said. “If you look at the scope of work … it is really quite intensive in terms of its broadness. So we’ll be looking for 15 to 20 university experts that will be knowledgeable in specific areas.”

Meadows said he and other researchers will look into three large sections on the pipeline where coating was recently discovered missing, study Great Lakes currents and examine other factors that may be involved in a possible future rupture.

Enbridge previously downplayed the size of the sections missing coating to media and others, calling the issues “Band-Aid” size, when they were actually much larger.

