Timothy O’Neill (Photo: Michigan State Police)

A Michigan State Police trooper died Wednesday on the west side of the state from injuries he sustained in a motorcycle crash, officials said.

The trooper, Timothy O’Neill, 28, was stationed at the Rockford Post. Rockford is northeast of Grand Rapids and about 170 miles west of Detroit.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I confirm the death of one of our own, Trooper Timothy O’Neill,” Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue, the Michigan State Police's director, said in a statement. “I ask that you please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers in the difficult days ahead.”

Gov. Rick Snyder also expressed sadness at the trooper's death.

"My heart is heavy after learning of the passing of State Police Trooper Timothy O’Neill," the governor tweeted Wednesday. "His loss will be felt throughout our state & my thoughts & prayers are with Tpr. O’Neill’s family, friends & the @MichStatePolice community. Let’s come together to support these individuals during their time of mourning. It’s the least we can do for those who do so much for us."

Officials said O’Neill was on patrol on his police motorcycle at about 7:45 a.m. Wednesday when he was involved in a crash near the intersection of Wolverine Boulevard NE and Belding Road NE in Plainfield Township.

No one else was injured, and the crash remains under investigation, they said.

O'Neill enlisted with the state police in January 2014. The trooper served at the Rockford Post his entire career.



Survivors include his mother, father, brother, sister, and fiancé. He was set to marry Oct. 7, 2017.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2yehVZe