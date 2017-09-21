This October 2013 family photo shows Carrie DeKlyen and husband Nick DeKlyen in Grand Rapids, Mich. Carrie DeKlyen sacrificed the chance to prolong her life to give birth to her sixth child. (Photo: Michelle Werkema / AP)

The baby born two weeks ago to a mother who then died as a result of refusing brain cancer treatment so the child could live, has also died.

Life Lynn, the sixth child of Carrie and Nick DeKlyen, died overnight, according to a post on Thursday morning on the couple’s Facebook page, Cure 4 Carrie.

The baby was born at a University of Michigan Hospital on Sept. 6 at 24 weeks — the earliest a baby can be born and can be expected to survive.

Life Lynn weighed 1 pound 4 ounces, and garnered worldwide attention as her mother chose to give up her life at age 37 instead of undergoing experimental treatments that may have prolonged her life but would have meant the death of the unborn child.

“It is with great sadness and a absolutely broken heart that I tell you Life Lynn passed away last night,” according to the post. “Carrie is now rocking her baby girl. I have no explanation of why this happened, but I do know Jesus loves us and someday we will know why. The grief we feel is almost unbearable, please be praying for our family.”

Nick DeKlyen, the baby’s father who lives in Wyoming, on the west side of Michigan, could not be immediately reached Thursday. But on Wednesday he told The Detroit News that Life Lynn had almost passed away on Sept. 12, the same day that Carrie DeKlyen was buried.

When he rushed to the University of Michigan hospital after her funeral on Sept. 12, the doctors asked if he wanted to hold her one last time.

But he declined the doctors’ offer, telling them that would be like throwing in the towel. Then, he told the doctors to do all they could.

“I know God can turn this around,” said DeKlyen on Wednesday. “And I am going to keep believing that Life is going to be fine.”

DeKlyen acknowledged that he doesn’t know why God did not heal his wife, but he was trusting that God would be there for Life.

“I am taking it one day at a time,” DeKlyen said.

Carrie DeKlyen's baby 'Life' struggles for life in the hospital's intensive care unit. (Photo: facebook)

Carrie DeKlyen qualified to be in a University of Michigan clinical trial that doctors told her might have extended her life another 10, possibly 20 years. She and her husband declined the treatment because they are Christians and would have had to terminate the pregnancy for her to get chemotherapy.

Doctors told the couple she would die without treatment, but Carrie DeKlyen prayed about it and accepted that she would die soon, her husband said.

One of her last wishes was to give birth to her daughter, which she did via cesarean section after weeks of suffering excruciating pain and being on life support.

