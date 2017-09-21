Buy Photo Temperatures in Detroit on Friday, Saturday and Sunday are expected to reach the mid-80s. (Photo: David Coates / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Fall officially begins Friday but weather forecasters are predicting it to still be like summer.

Temperatures in Detroit on Friday, Saturday and Sunday are expected to reach the mid-80s, said Trent Frey, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in White Lake Township.

Typically around this time of year, temperatures reach a high of the low 70s.

The weekend’s high temperatures come at the start of the autumn equinox, which is when the tilt in the Earth’s axis is equal for both hemispheres, and officially marks the end of summer.

“Personally, I am excited. I wish summer would stay,” said Frey. “But I know a lot of people are ready for sweatshirts and cooler temperatures. But that might have to wait until next weekend, or even a little longer.”

Records were set in 1941, when the high reached 91 on Sept. 22. They were also set in 1936 and 1891 when temperatures soared to 89 degrees on Sept. 23 and 24.

“It’s been a very long time since we’ve seen temperatures this high at this time of year,” said Frey.

But record high temperatures are not expected this weekend in Detroit. Meanwhile, overnight lows will dip to the mid 60s.

