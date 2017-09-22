Timothy O’Neill (Photo: Michigan State Police)

Funeral arrangements for a Michigan State Police trooper who was killed Wednesday in the line of duty have been announced.

Trooper Timothy O’Neill, 28, was on patrol on his police motorcycle around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday when he was in a crash near the intersection of Wolverine Boulevard NE and Belding Road NE in Kent County's Plainfield Township.

O'Neill was stationed at the Rockford Post. Rockford is northeast of Grand Rapids and about 170 miles west of Detroit.

He enlisted with the state police in January 2014. The trooper served at the Rockford Post his entire career.

O'Neill was set to marry Oct. 7, 2017.

Survivors include fiancée, Carli Hicks; parents, Kristine and Michael O’Neill; sister, Sara O’Neill; twin brother, Brian O’Neill; grandfather, Bob Maeder; grandmother, Mary O’Neill; as well as several aunts and uncles.

Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Monday at the Allen Funeral Home, 9136 Davison Road in Davison.

A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Apostolic Church of Auburn Hills at 3655 Squirrel Road in Auburn Hills. Cremation will follow the service. More information is available here.

In lieu of flowers, memorials should be sent to the Michigan State Police Trooper Association, 1715 Abbey Rd., Suite B, East Lansing, MI 48823.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

