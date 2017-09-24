Buy Photo A group of boys toss a football around while splashing in the Detroit River at Belle Isle on a 90-degree day in Detroit Sunday. *** People spend Sunday afternoon sunbathing on the Belle Isle Beach and swimming in the Detroit River, taking advantage of unseasonably warm temperatures in the 90-degree range. Photos taken on Sunday, September 24, 2017. (John T. Greilick, The Detroit News) (Photo: John T. Greilick / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Temperatures during Metro Detroit’s early autumn heat wave set records this weekend, with highs more fitting for mid-July than late September.

Saturday’s high of 90 surpassed the record of 89 degrees set in 1937, according to the National Weather Service, while the temperature reached 89 Sunday, tying the record from Sept. 24, 1891.

Jordan Dale, meteorologist for the National Weather Service, said the heat wave is being caused by a rare weather occurrence where high pressure and southerly winds allow warm air to move north.

Temperatures normally top out in the lower 70s in southeast Michigan during this time of year, Dale said.

Friday marked the start of fall.

“This is a very rare event to have record highs, especially for this many days in a row,” Dale said.

Flint and Saginaw broke records for high temperatures Thursday through Sunday, Dale said. Detroit was a few degrees cooler on Thursday and Friday only because of a breeze from Lake Erie, he added.

The warm weather is expected to stick around until Wednesday and then Metro Detroit will see a cool-down to more fall-like temperatures, Dale said.

The weather service forecast for this week is as follows:

Monday: Mostly sunny with a high near 88.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 86.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a high near 80.

Thursday: Sunny with a high near 68.

Friday: A chance of afternoon showers with a high near 67.

