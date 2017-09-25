Warren police commissioner William Dwyer (Photo: Detroit News file)

While violent crime rose in Detroit last year according to statistics released Monday by the FBI, the data showed mixed results for other large cities in Michigan.

Violent crime in Flint rose 6.5 percent last year from 1,545 crimes reported in 2016, from 1,451 the previous year. That rate placed it 9th in the nation among cities with more than 50,000 residents. The number of murders in Flint dropped to 45 in 2016 from 47 in 2015.

In Kalamazoo, violent crime was up 7.4 percent, from 861 offenses reported to police to 925.

Violent crime reports fell 6.5 percent in Grand Rapids, from 1,420 to 1,327 and 7 percent in Warren, from 743 to 691.

Warren police commissioner William Dwyer said the Macomb County city also has seen double-digit reductions in crime in 2017.

“Most categories have drops of 10 percent or more,” Dwyer said. “All the violent crimes are down, along with auto thefts and burglaries.Last week, for instance, we didn’t have any robberies, and something like nine home invasions. For the third-largest city in Michigan, that’s pretty good.”

Among the instances of violent crime in other Michigan communities:

■Ann Arbor: Down 6.6 percent, from 228 to 213.

■Dearborn: Down 2.2 percent, from 356 to 348.

■Westland: Down 11.3 percent, from 336 to 298.

■Taylor: Up 24.8 percent, from 298 to 372.

■Battle Creek: Up 28.6 percent, from 462 to 594.

■Wyoming: Up 12.5 percent, from 313 to 352.

