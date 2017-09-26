Dana Greene (Photo: Brandie T. Ekpiken/ University of Michigan School of Public Health)

One man's protest, kneeling near the block M on the Diag at the University of Michigan for 24 hours, ended a bit earlier than planned Tuesday morning, according to media reports.

Dana Greene Jr., a candidate for a master's degree in public health at the university, took a knee at 7 a.m. Monday, with plans to keep kneeling for 24 hours, in an action he explained in an open letter to UM President Mark Schlissel.

Greene wrote, in part: "During the course of the last year I have watched as anti-Muslim, anti-Black, anti-Latinx, and anti-immigrant rhetoric has raced across our campus and across our country and I can no longer stand silently by. You see I had become numb to what our country and our campus had become. I had convinced myself that if I simply continued to move forward with my studies and with my job that things would get better. I am no longer numb but instead I will use this moment in time to make a statement.

"I will kneel in the Diag facing the flag in silent protest until there is nothing left in me," wrote Greene, who also went to UM for his undergrad studies. "I am not kneeling in disrespect to our troops or to our country. I am kneeling because we should be better than this. I am kneeling because I am tired of doing nothing. I am kneeling because I want this campus and this country to acknowledge a fact that I know to be true. We are not and have never lived by the idea of our founding that ALL men are created equal."

According to the Michigan Daily, Greene ended the protest at 3:30 a.m., three-and-a-half hours short of the 24-hour goal.

Greene told The Daily: "21 hours later...I think I said it all."

Greene could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday morning.

Hundreds of classmates and many student groups joined Greene throughout the day, bringing food and water as temperatures soared into the 90s, UM said.

Several school leaders, including Provost Martin Philbert and Victor Strecher, professor of health behavior and health education, met with him on the Diag.

Hours after one protest ended at UM, another began, when several students staged a sit-in at the UM School of Social Work, according to a video published on Facebook.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2yqzK7r