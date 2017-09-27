12
EB I-96 closed in Livingston after semi hits bridge
MDOT: The Pleasant Valley Road bridge near Brighton Twp. must be demolished after it was struck Wednesday
EB I-96 closed in Livingston after semi hits bridge
The Detroit News
Published 10:40 p.m. ET Sept. 27, 2017 | Updated 10:49 p.m. ET Sept. 27, 2017
A crash has closed a stretch of eastbound Interstate 96 near Brighton Township, Michigan Department of Transportation officials said Wednesday.
The Pleasant Valley Road bridge was struck during rush hour near exit 150, the department posted on Twitter. A semi had hit the overpass, WXYZ-TV (Channel 7) reported.
All lanes of the east-bound freeway after US-23 exit 148 at Mile Marker 150 are now blocked, MDOT tweeted. Alternate routes are advised.
Meanwhile, department said that the Pleasant Valley Rd bridge will have to be demolished.
