The Pleasant Valley Road bridge was struck during rush hour near exit 150, the MDOT posted on Twitter. (Photo: MDOT Twitter)

A crash has closed a stretch of eastbound Interstate 96 near Brighton Township, Michigan Department of Transportation officials said Wednesday.

The Pleasant Valley Road bridge was struck during rush hour near exit 150, the department posted on Twitter. A semi had hit the overpass, WXYZ-TV (Channel 7) reported.

Heads up-EB 96, east of US23, Pleasant Valley bridge has to come down asap. No ETA on reopening EB 96. https://t.co/WvPkApKvCJ — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) September 28, 2017

All lanes of the east-bound freeway after US-23 exit 148 at Mile Marker 150 are now blocked, MDOT tweeted. Alternate routes are advised.

Meanwhile, department said that the Pleasant Valley Rd bridge will have to be demolished.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2wkHsQ7