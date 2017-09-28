Thirteen Michigan schools, including three in Rochester Hills, were recognized as National Blue Ribbon schools on Thursday by U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, according to the Michigan Department of Education.

The selection is based on overall academic experience or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

DeVos named 342 Blue Ribbon schools nationally for 2017. The schools will be recognized at a ceremony on Nov. 6 and 7 in Washington. Each school receives a banner and a plaque. In its 35th year, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has recognized 8,500 schools.

“Michigan schools work hard each year to create high-quality learning environments that encourage all students to achieve and succeed,” said State Superintendent Brian Whiston in a news release. “Academic accomplishments such as these serve as milestones to be celebrated on our way to make Michigan a Top 10 education state in 10 years.”

Last year, 13 public schools and one parochial school in Michigan received the national honor out of 330 schools in 41 states, according to the Michigan Department of Education.

The Education Department nominates 13 public schools annually for the award in the Exemplary High Performing Schools category. Public schools are nominated by each state’s Department of Education. Non-public schools are nominated by the Council for American Private Education

Below are the 13 schools of Michigan recognized in the National Blue Ribbon School Program.

City School Name

Rochester Hills Brewster Elementary School

Rochester Hills Rochester Adams High School

Rochester Hills Hamlin Elementary School

Byron Center Countryside Elementary School

Otsego Dix Street Elementary School

Boon Forest View Elementary School

Canton Township Gallimore Elementary School

Saginaw Handley Elementary School

Dearborn Iris Becker Elementary School

Ann Arbor John Allen Elementary School

Grosse Pointe Lewis E. Maire Elementary School

Saint Joseph Lincoln School

Jenison Pinewood Elementary School

“National Blue Ribbon Schools are active demonstrations of preparing every child for a bright future,” DeVos in a news release. “You are visionaries, innovators and leaders. You have much to teach us: some of you personalize student learning, others engage parents and communities in the work and life of your local schools and still others develop strong and forward-thinking leaders from among your teaching staff.”

