Authorities have arrested two people connected to a drug operation that investigators say funneled heroin, cocaine and meth across southeast Michigan.

The arrests announced Wednesday end a seven-month probe by the St. Clair County Drug Task Force, which began investigating a 22-year-old Detroit man in March and moved to arrest him after watching the suspect pursue several deals in Port Huron.

Through this month, the task force executed eight search warrants and other investigations that identified 15 adults from Detroit and Port Huron as the man’s “runners” in area narcotics sales, the group said in a statement.

The 15 were arrested for allegedly selling crack, meth and heroin laced with fentanyl/carfentanil, county officials reported.

The 22-year-old was apprehended earlier this year and charged with resisting and obstructing police as well as breaking and entering, but failed to show for a court date, prompting officials to issue an arrest warrant. The U.S. Marshals Service also issued a similar warrant for violating federal parole on a weapons charge.

He remained on the run until Monday afternoon, when the task force and U.S. Marshals pulled him over on the eastbound Interstate 94 exit ramp at Chalmers in Detroit.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody. Authorities recovered a loaded handgun inside the passenger door compartment that was reported stolen out of Detroit.

A 23-year-old woman also was arrested and turned over to the Detroit Police Department on an outstanding felony warrant. A 17-year-old passenger was questioned and released.

Elsewhere, the team arrested a second suspect, a 24-year-old Troy woman, and executed a search warrant at her home to find “a dealer quantity of heroin along with packaging material,” officials said Wednesday.

The woman is accused of transporting the first suspect’s “runners” as well as drugs from Detroit to the Port Huron area, where they allegedly sold the narcotics on the street and then wired the money back to the suspect in Detroit.

The 22-year-old now faces charges including maintaining a drug house, felon possessing a firearm and being a habitual offender.

The Troy woman faces charges of criminal enterprise, maintaining a drug house and possession with intent to deliver heroin, meth and crack cocaine.

