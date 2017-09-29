Wyoming — A pet shop in western Michigan says an exotic bird that was swiped while an employee was helping a customer has been found.

The woman left Casa La Parrot in the Grand Rapids-area community of Wyoming around midday Wednesday with the $1,600 bird hidden in her hands. The theft was captured on surveillance video and WOOD-TV reports Friday a tip led police to the bird.

The bird is a type of parrot. Manager Jessica Oegma says the woman took the bird out of his cage and played with him before leaving the store.

The station says the bird had already been sold to someone else and was being kept at the store while the buyer made installment payments.

