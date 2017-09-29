Michigan Lottery (Photo: Michigan Lottery)

An 81-year-old Harsens Island man has won $1 million in the Mega Millions lottery game, officials said Friday.

James Decker won the prize in last Friday's drawing. Officials said he bought his winning ticket at the Anchor Bay Market on Dyke Road in Algonac. He matched five numbers in the drawing, 05-39-54-63-66.

“I checked my ticket on Saturday morning, and thought: ‘No, this can’t be real,’” Decker said in a statement. “I didn’t tell anyone because I didn’t think it was real. It wasn’t until I started researching online where the $1 million winning ticket was bought that I started to believe I was the winner.”

Decker said he's purchased his lottery tickets at the Anchor Bay Market for years and has become friends with the store's owner.

“I’ve always told him that if I win the jackpot, I’d put his kids through college,” said Decker. “When I walked into the store yesterday, he had a big smile on his face and said: ‘It’s you, isn’t it?’ I told him that I couldn’t put his kids through college, but that I’d give him a nice bonus after I claimed the big prize.”

Decker claimed his prize Wednesday, lottery officials said.

“I’m not sure what I’m going to do with all of the money,” said Decker. “I’ve honestly been trying not to think about winning because it’s so overwhelming.”

