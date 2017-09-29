Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue (Photo: AP)

Lansing — The embattled director of the Michigan State Police could face internal discipline after sharing a social media post ridiculing “degenerate” football players for silent protests during the national anthem.

The department is investigating whether Col. Kristie Kibbey Etue violated an internal social media policy, spokeswoman Shannon Banner confirmed in an email to The Detroit News. Possible sanctions range from a written reprimand to a five-day suspension.

“The Colonel will be treated no differently than other MSP employees,” Banner said. “There is a formal internal investigative process that is followed in all cases, and this process is currently underway.”

Etue has come under fire for a meme she shared Sunday on her personal Facebook page, with groups like the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan and the Michigan Black Legislative Caucus calling on Gov. Rick Snyder to fire her if she does not resign.

Snyder has stood by Etue after she publicly apologized for sharing a meme that blasted “millionaire ingrates who hate America and disrespect our armed forces and veterans” by protesting during the national anthem.

Supporters say Etue had a First Amendment right to speak out, but critics have questioned Etue’s objectivity and understanding of what many players — primarily African-Americans — are calling symbolic protests against racial oppression and police brutality.

Official state police policy allows troopers to freely express themselves on social media as private citizens unless their posts “impair working relationships, impede the performance of duties, impair discipline and harmony among co-workers, or negatively affect the public perception of the department.”

Banner did not provide a timeline completing the internal probe of Etue’s post but said “this investigation should not be overly complicated.”

U.S. Rep. John Conyers, D-Detroit, said Thursday called Etue’s posts was “unbefitting an officer of the state of Michigan” and raises “practical concerns about her ability to enforce the laws of our state and country.”

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2wnQWtV