The Gold Star Family Memorial was created by Medal of Honor Recipient Hershel “Woody" Williams to remember those families who have made the ultimate sacrifice. (Photo: Twitter.com)

Bay City, Mich. — More than 200 people have attended the opening of a Michigan memorial dedicated to families who have lost a loved one in war.

The Gold Star Families Memorial is in Bay City’s Battery Park and is the first in Michigan. World War II Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams told the crowd Saturday that Congress should create a national holiday to recognize the families.

Williams has a foundation dedicated to honoring Gold Star families across the country. He wants to see a granite marker in each state. The foundation’s website says 24 monuments have been dedicated and 50 are in the works.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2wq1Zmg