From her hotel room on the Las Vegas strip, Tequila Lagrone said she saw sirens and police flood Sin City's streets Sunday night in the wake of the nation's deadliest mass shooting.

The 26-year-old who grew up in Grand Rapids is staying at the Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Resort and Casino, a couple of miles from where the shooting happened. Lagrone, who lives in Houston, said she flew into Las Vegas for a short vacation with four friends Friday and were scheduled to leave Monday.

But late Sunday, she and her friends were in the area of the Las Vegas Strip where a gunman fired on an outdoor music festival only an hour before the shooting started, she said.

They were at a pool party near the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, she said. They were going to eat dinner in the area, but were too tired and decided to turn in for the night.

"We just missed it," she said. "Thank God."

From her hotel, she heard the chaos.

"We heard the sirens and you could see all the police shutting everything down," she said. "We were wondering what was going on, so we got on the Internet and found out it was a mass shooting.

"I was in shock," Lagrone said. "Everyone was in shock. I'm so grateful I'm okay and my friends are okay."

President Donald Trump called the shooting an "act of pure evil" Monday morning.

Shortly after the shooting, her hotel was locked down, she said.

"No one could leave and they shut the casino down," she said. "You couldn't do anything."

Lagrone said security continued to be high Monday.

"We've been told you can only be in the hotels on the strip if you're staying there," she said. "You just can't come and go like before."







