Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to a Monroe County woman missing for more than a month.

Jenna Verhille was last seen at about 3 p.m. Aug. 17 in front of her family’s South Rockwood home. Her father reported seeing the 26-year-old getting into a tan mid-sized Ford vehicle with a possible Ohio license plate, investigators said in a statement.

Verhille is described as 5-foot-6, 125 pounds, with an upper arm tattoo that says “Life won’t wait for you” and another on her left shin reading “Just Dance.” She also has stars on her left foot and a scar on her left hand.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-SPEAK UP (1-800-773-2587), going to www.1800speakup.org or texting CSM and a tip to CRIMES (274637).

