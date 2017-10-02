Verona Township — Authorities say a 33-year-old man has died after a vehicle he was working underneath accidentally slipped off a jack at a home in Michigan.

The Huron County sheriff’s department says Adam J. Duda of Bad Axe had been working on the vehicle when it fell on him Sunday.

The accident happened in Verona Township, which is about 100 miles north of Detroit. The death is under investigation.

