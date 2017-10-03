Grand Rapids — A prosecutor says a police officer in western Michigan who resigned after holding a gun to the head of a handcuffed robbery suspect won’t be charged.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker announced the decision Tuesday in the case involving the former Grand Rapids police officer. Body camera footage released Monday shows the officer pointing the gun at the man as he was on the ground Aug. 16.

Becker says putting a gun to a suspect’s head is “completely inappropriate” and violates protocol, but wasn’t a criminal act. Becker says the officer told investigators he felt he had to place the gun near the suspect’s head to avoid harming officers if he fired.

The suspect wasn’t injured. The officer was suspended, but he resigned before an internal affairs investigation was complete.

