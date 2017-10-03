Members of the Dexter Area Fire Department stand and watch as a large pile of wood chips burns along Toma Road in Dexter. Dexter Area Fire Chief Robert Smith says the fire isn't expected to spread, but smoke could continue. (Photo: Matt Weigand / AP)

Dexter — Officials say a fire that started in an area being used to store woodchips caused widely visible smoke plumes in southeastern Michigan.

Dexter Area Fire Chief Robert Smith tells The Ann Arbor News that the fire department responded on Monday evening after a “massive pile” of woodchips caught fire in a gravel pit. No injuries were reported, but heavy equipment was needed to deal with the blaze.

Smith says the fire isn’t expected to spread, but smoke could continue. The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known.

