Michigan State University is investigating a report of a noose hung outside a student’s dorm room. (Photo: .)

Michigan State University is investigating a report of a noose hung outside a student’s dorm room.

In a statement Wednesday, MSU President Lou Anna Simon lauded the student who came forward and condemned the incident.

“I want to be clear: This type of behavior is not tolerated on our campus,” Simon said. “No Spartan should ever feel targeted based on their race or other ways in which they identify. A noose is a symbol of intimidation and threat that has a horrendous history in America.”

She added that MSU Police and the Office of Institutional Equity were notified, and both have began investigations.

“While at this time we do not know all of the details, the Spartan community can be assured we are vigorously investigating this situation,” Simon said.

The incident comes as University of Michigan also recently saw racist incidents on campus, including hateful words directed at Latino students at UM’s rock off campus, and racial epithets written underneath the name tags outside the dorm rooms of three blacks students in West Quad.

UM students held demonstrations to protest last month.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2wxGboG