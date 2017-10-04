Buy Photo All three lanes of eastbound I-96 in Livingston County were closed after a semi crashed into the Pleasant Valley Road bridge on Sept. 27, 2017. (Photo: Dale G. Young, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

The driver who crashed a semi into a bridge over Interstate 96 in Brighton last week has been cited for operating an over-height vehicle and for careless driving, according to police.

Michigan State Police Sgt. George Bracco said the man was given the citations shortly after the crash happened.

He said a Livingston County District Court would determine the penalties for the citations.

The punishment for careless driving, a civil infraction, is a $200 fine and three points on a driver's license, according to the Livingston County District Court's website. The site didn't list fines for operating an over-height vehicle.

Bracco said it appears the truck's movement on the road raised its boom and it struck the overpass.

"We're assuming that's what happened because the truck made it under other overpasses on the freeway," he said. "It must have been lifted by the bouncing on the road. The boom wasn't strapped down. If it was, the crash wouldn't have happened."

The driver of the truck is a 30-year-old Waterford Township man, police said.

Bracco said drugs or alcohol were not factors in the crash, which happened last Wednesday.

Officials for the Michigan Department of Transportation said the truck crashed into the Pleasant Valley Road bridge over I-96 last Wednesday during rush hour.

MDOT was forced to demolish and remove the bridge as a safety measure. Officials estimate it will take at least six months to build a new one.

Kari Arend, a MDOT spokeswoman, said the demolition of the span cost about $94,000.

She said the agency doesn't have a plan to repair the bridge yet and it doesn't know how much it will cost to replace it.

