"Drive sober or get pulled over" is advice some 310 motorists should have heeded during the Labor Day drunk driving crackdown in Michigan.

On Thursday, Michigan's Office of Highway Safety Planning, which is under the Michigan State Police umbrella, released the results of the crackdown, which ran from August 18 to Sept. 4, Labor Day.

Some 310 drivers were arrested, all told. One-in-five drivers, or 62 out of the 310, were charged as 'super drunk,' with blood alcohol content of .17 or higher. That's more than twice Michigan's DUI threshold of .08 BAC.

As Michael Prince, director of the Office of Highway Safety Planning, said at the time the campaign was announced, its purpose was not just to catch people drinking and driving, but to prevent people from driving drunk. More money was spent marketing the campaign than paying overtime for the officers doing additional duty for their departments, authorities said.

The office advised motorists to "do a 360," in evaluating the logistics of getting from Point A to Point B. The three questions to ask are: How will I get there? How will I get home? And who is coming with?

Said Prince, in Thursday's release: "Plan ahead and never get behind the wheel of a car if you are incapacitated or you will get pulled over and you will go to jail."

In addition to the 310 DUI arrests, 563 people were cited for driving with suspended licenses, 611 for driving without insurance, and 1,532 for seat belt or child seat violations.

No information on the geography of where the tickets were issued in Michigan was immediately available, officials said.

