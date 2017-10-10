Buy Photo The new Oakland County Animal Shelter and Pet Adoption Center in Pontiac had its grand opening on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017. Stray dogs have outdoor recreation pens with artificial grass. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Bissell Pet Foundation is bringing back "Empty the Shelters" Day on Saturday with more than 70 shelters in Michigan offering free pet adoptions.

"Finding a loving, forever home for every pet is the ultimate goal of Bissell Pet Foundation. Sometimes our furry friends need a little extra help, and that’s why we created Empty the Shelters free adoption days," according to the website.

Multiple Metro Detroit shelters have committed including the Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit in Dearborn.

The shelter’s standard adoption fees, which will be paid by Bissell and usually cost between $35 to $250, include full vaccinations, microchipping and spay/neuter services.

All of the fees will be paid by the Bissell Pet Foundation and adopters will pay a city of Dearborn licensing fee of $8 between noon and 4 p.m. Saturday.

Fees and times vary by shelters. For information, visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org.

The list of animal shelters in Metro Detroit participating include:

Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit, Dearborn

Bottle Babies Rescue, Dearborn

Saving Cats & Kittens in Michigan, Livonia

Michigan Humane Society, Westland, Rochester Hills and Sterling Heights

Macomb County Animal Control, Clinton Township

Almost Home Animal Rescue League, Southfield

Oakland County Animal Shelter and Pet Adoption Center, Pontiac

Humane Society of Monroe County, Monroe

Do Only Good Animal Rescue, Auburn Hills

Detroit Animal Welfare Group, Chesterfield

srahal@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2yatB0k