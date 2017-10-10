Bissell Pet Foundation is bringing back "Empty the Shelters" Day on Saturday with more than 70 shelters in Michigan offering free pet adoptions.
"Finding a loving, forever home for every pet is the ultimate goal of Bissell Pet Foundation. Sometimes our furry friends need a little extra help, and that’s why we created Empty the Shelters free adoption days," according to the website.
Multiple Metro Detroit shelters have committed including the Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit in Dearborn.
The shelter’s standard adoption fees, which will be paid by Bissell and usually cost between $35 to $250, include full vaccinations, microchipping and spay/neuter services.
All of the fees will be paid by the Bissell Pet Foundation and adopters will pay a city of Dearborn licensing fee of $8 between noon and 4 p.m. Saturday.
Fees and times vary by shelters. For information, visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org.
The list of animal shelters in Metro Detroit participating include:
- Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit, Dearborn
- Bottle Babies Rescue, Dearborn
- Saving Cats & Kittens in Michigan, Livonia
- Michigan Humane Society, Westland, Rochester Hills and Sterling Heights
- Macomb County Animal Control, Clinton Township
- Almost Home Animal Rescue League, Southfield
- Oakland County Animal Shelter and Pet Adoption Center, Pontiac
- Humane Society of Monroe County, Monroe
- Do Only Good Animal Rescue, Auburn Hills
- Detroit Animal Welfare Group, Chesterfield
