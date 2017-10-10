Mirasolo (Photo: Michigan Department of Correction)

Sandusky – A Sanilac County judge Tuesday stayed his controversial ruling granting a convicted rapist joint custody rights to a child born of his sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl and ordered a special hearing next week.

Probate Judge Gregory S. Ross initially ruled Sept. 22 that Christopher Mirasolo, 27, of Brown City be granted parental rights to the 8-year-old boy, who lives with his mother, now 21.

Mirasolo didn’t initiate the legal action, which came after the boy’s mother was surveyed by the county about financial aid she was receiving for her son and named Mirasolo as the father.

Ross made the ruling after tests confirmed Mirasolo’s paternity. The victim, who was assaulted in September 2008, said she was never consulted regarding joint custody.

Ross scheduled a hearing for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 17 on objections being raised by the victim’s attorney, Rebecca Kiessling.

The judge’s decision, which came to light late last week, has sparked widespread outrage. A story published in The Detroit News led a second woman assaulted by Mirasolo to come forward.

“When I read the (Detroit News) article, I was disgusted,” said the second woman, who lives in Port Huron. “I guess there is no way they can do anything to him, because he has already served sentences in both cases.

“But there is no way he should have custody,” she said. “And I don’t think he should even be allowed around any children without supervision.”

The second victim said that in March 2010, she was taken to the same vacant Brown City house where the man had allegedly assaulted the other teen two years earlier, then finally taken to a Deckerville apartment where he threatened her with brass knuckles during a sexual assault.

Mirasolo, who could have been facing up to life for sexually assaulting a minor, pleaded guilty to third-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct in the 2008 case and pleaded no contest to two counts of criminal sexual conduct in the 2010 case.

According to a Michigan Department of Corrections database, Mirasolo was sentenced in December 2010 to 5 to 15 years in prison and paroled in July 2016.

Neither Ross nor the Sanilac County Prosecutor’s Office have returned calls from The News.

Mirasolo has declined interview requests from The News. Barbara Yockey, his attorney, said Monday there have been “things happening” out of public view.

“We expect to resolve this in a couple days, likely by the end of this week,” Yockey said. “This is all something that should have happened privately and never been made public.”

Yockey, who declined to elaborate or discuss Mirasolo’s past sexual assault convictions, said “he denies many things that have been reported about him,” but would not provide specifics.

