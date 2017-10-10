Negaunee, Mich. — The lights are going out in an Upper Peninsula city. If residents are lucky, they’ll sleep right through it.

The entire city of Negaunee will be without power Thursday, starting at 2 a.m., because of repairs at a substation. Electricity could be restored by 5 a.m.

Negaunee has a population of roughly 4,500, about 11 miles west of Marquette. Electricity is provided by a city-owned utility.

