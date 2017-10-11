Oakley — A village in central Michigan has decided to not renew its contracts with its police department after federal agents raided the chief’s home.

Trustees in Oakley unanimously voted Tuesday not to renew contracts for the part-time, six-person department. The current contracts expire Nov. 8.

The decision comes after Oakley Police Chief Robert Reznick’s home was raided last week by agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

ATF officials have declined to provide details, citing an ongoing investigation. The chief hasn’t been arrested or charged.

Reznick’s leadership was also criticized after residents discovered wealthy individuals and celebrities could join his police force as reserve officers.

An Oakley official says trustees will discuss later whether they want to permanently get rid of a local police force or just make changes.

