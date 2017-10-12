DTE Energy logo (Photo: DTE Energy)

Some 7,000 DTE Energy customers are without power in Southeast Michigan as of Thursday morning, but power is expected to be restored to most by mid-afternoon.

DTE Energy spokeswoman Anne O'Dell said most customers without power should have it back by about 4 p.m.

The outages owe mostly to rainy conditions overnight, when 1 to 1 1/2-inches of rainfall hit much of Metro Detroit.

DTE's Outage Map shows pockets of outages in Grosse Pointe in the area of Cadieux and Jefferson; in Dearborn Heights at Evergreen and Ford Road; in Ferndale just north of Eight Mile and west of Woodward, and in Detroit at Eight Mile and Gratiot. There are several smaller clusters of outages scattered throughout the region as well.

jdickson@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2ygiOC5