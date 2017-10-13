Mirasolo (Photo: Michigan Department of Correction)

The Sanilac County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday a twice convicted rapist should never have been granted custody of a child born as a result of a sexual assault he committed nine years ago.

In a news release the office said, in part: “Our review indicates that this case should never have been sent to the Prosecutor’s Office because the Department of Human Services was aware that this child was a product of a nonconsensual sexual act and they were fully aware the person responsible was Mr. Christopher Mirasolo.

“In fact the DHS had granted a good cause exception allowing the mother and child to receive benefits without a paternity hearing. ... we regret the breakdown in communications ... and the handling of this sensitive case.”

The statement from the prosecutor’s office came a day after Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette filed legal motions to intervene in the case, which has sparked controversy and generated international attention.

The case is set for a special hearing Tuesday before Sanilac County Probate Judge Gregory Ross. On Wednesday, Ross stayed his ruling giving partial custody to Mirasolo until he has heard objections from the victim’s attorney, Rebecca Kiessling.

In a filing late Thursday, Schuette’s office asked that Ross’ ruling granting parental rights and joint custody be dismissed.

The filing details how the victim, now 21, was 12 when she was assaulted by Mirasolo, then 18, of Brown City. She later gave birth to a boy who has lived with her and never had any contact with Mirasolo. Mirasolo pleaded guilty to a lesser sexual offense and served 6 1/2 months in the county jail.

In its release Friday, the office of county Prosecutor James V. Young said it supported Schuette’s filing and has filed a response supporting the victim’s request that Mirasolo be denied custody and visitation rights.

“The Michigan Attorney General agrees with the Sanilac County Prosecutor’s Office that the relief being requested the matter should be granted,” the release said.

Mirasolo, 27, who has declined to be interviewed by The News, never sought parental rights but was determined to be the biological father of the child this summer after the boy’s mother signed a paternity complaint, fearing her financial assistance of food stamps would be taken away.

Following news reports of Ross’ action, the judge has been the target of criticism, including petitions seeking to overturn his decision and recall him from office.

Young issued a press release Tuesday detailing how the paternity action was initiated by the Michigan Department of Human Services in July after surveying the mother.

Young said because of the case, his office’s policies and procedures will be reviewed and changed if deemed necessary.

John Nevin, a spokesman for the state Court Administrator’s Office, which oversees courts across Michigan, said Ross was never informed of Mirasolo’s sexual assault convictions before signing the joint custody order. Nevin said the Prosecutor’s Office had a duty to disclose the information.

“There might have not been concerns because she (victim) had consented to a paternity questionnaire and named him as the father,” Nevin said Wednesday. “If no one is questioning who the parents are, then there may not have been concerns that anything was in dispute.

“But they (Prosecutor’s Office) absolutely had an obligation to provide the judge with information about the father’s convictions, no question,” said Nevin, who has talked with Ross.

Kiessling does not dispute that Ross may have been “blindsided” in the matter but said he should never have signed a consent judgment that did not contain her client’s signature.

State law restricts people who have committed nonconsensual sexual acts from having parental rights. And the Prosecutor’s Office doesn’t decide parenting and custody issues, Kiessling said.

The custody case has upset and angered many, not just because a convicted rapist was being given joint custody but because many feel Mirasolo never received proper punishment for his crimes, both of which were settled without trial in plea agreements.

Because of the young age of his victim, Mirasolo could have faced any term of years up to life in prison with a minimum 25-year sentence.

But in January 2009, he pleaded guilty to attempted third-degree criminal sexual conduct and received a one-year sentence in the county jail. Mirasolo was released so he could care for his sick mother.

In March 2010, while still on probation, Mirasolo committed another sexual assault on a 14-year-old Deckerville girl who said he armed himself with brass knuckles and threatened to kill her. He pleaded no contest to a lesser offense of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and served four years of a five-year minimum sentence.

Sentencings in both cases were handled by Sanilac County Circuit Judge Donald A. Teeple.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2xDGOgf