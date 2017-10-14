Flint — Authorities say a 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot in the head in Flint.

Flint police spokesman Tyrone Booth says the child had a single gunshot wound to the head and was brought to Hurley Medical Center just before 9 p.m. on Friday.

Police did not immediately have further details about the boy or what prompted the shooting.

