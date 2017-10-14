Fenton Twp. — A 57-year-old man died during boating accident in Genesee County after his leg was severed by a propeller.

The Flint Journal reports Mark Havey Elmer was pronounced dead Thursday afternoon at an area hospital, shortly after the accident at Lake Fenton.

Police say Elmer and a friend were struggling to maneuver a boat off its hoist because the lake’s water level was too low.

The friend revved the motor while Elmer jumped on the boat’s stern in an effort to dislodge it. But police say Elmer fell into the water and soon shouted that his leg was cut.

A sheriff’s deputy tied a tourniquet around Elmer’s leg and performed CPR once he was pulled from the lake.

Elmer died minutes later.

