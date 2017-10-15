Lansing — Three Lansing residents have been charged in connection with the death of a man whose body was found in a creek.

Lansing police say 27-year-old Brandon Lee Addiss and 26-year-old Amber Shauna Marie Kohls were arraigned Saturday on a murder charge in the death of 53-year-old John William Darnell Jr.

Both are being held without bond.

Twenty-six-year-old Matthew Ryan Green faces a charge of accessory after the fact to a felony. He’s being held on $250,000 bond.

It’s unclear if the three suspects have attorneys who could speak on their behalf.

The Lansing State Journal reports police say the three were “known associates” of Darnell who argued with him before Darnell was stabbed.

Police haven’t disclosed how Darnell’s body ended up in Sycamore Creek, where it was found Thursday.

