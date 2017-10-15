Paw Paw, Mich. — Southwestern Michigan authorities say a dam in the village of Paw Paw has breached following heavy rainfall.

Paw Paw officials say that after the breach was discovered around 5 a.m. Sunday, crews were summoned to open an additional spillway.

WOOD-TV reports officials don’t believe the dam breach poses a threat to residents or properties.

Officials say crews will evaluate the dam and make recommendations to ensure its future stability.

Authorities had been checking the dam periodically throughout Saturday due to heavy rainfall.

The pedestrian bridge over the dam, which separates Briggs Pond and Maple Lake, has been closed.

