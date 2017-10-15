Buy Photo The forecast calls for cooler temperatures through Monday, then a slight warming for the remainder of the week. (Photo: . / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Michigan’s quirky weather is expected to quiet down Sunday evening, with any remaining scattered light showers giving way to a new cold front; meanwhile high winds left thousands without power in southwest Michigan.

A cooler air mass behind the cold front will drag temps into the upper 30s to lower 40s overnight Sunday, according to the National Weather Service, but some cloud cover and light wind should keep frost at bay in most areas.

Cool temps continue on Monday with highs in the 50s and partly sunny skies by midday. Temperatures will settle into the lower 40s Monday night and rebound into the middle 60s on Tuesday, a report by the National Weather Service said.

Mild temperatures are expected Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the mid- to upper-60s. Above-average temperatures will continue into Friday and Saturday, with temps reaching into the low 70s both days.

The next chance of rain returns Sunday as a stronger cold front moves into the Great Lakes region.

Power outages, mostly due to wind damage, remained a problem Sunday for 28,000 DTE Energy customers mostly in southwest Michigan, DTE representative Brynn Guster said.

The utility company had restored power in just a few hours to 5,000 customers by 5 p.m. Sunday, DTE said. Customers in southeast Michigan had power outages in small pockets across Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.

“The outages are widespread and we have crews out,” Guster said.

An official with Consumers Energy said the company had some customers with outages in Michigan. Details were not immediately available.

