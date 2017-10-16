Harrisville State Park cabin (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources will allow pets to camp with their owners at some state park cabins, beginning next month.

Under a pilot program that begins Nov. 1, five state parks will permit campers to bring up to two dogs or cats in their cabins.

The parks are Harrisville State Park, Lime Island State Park, Leelanau State Park, Sleepy Hollow State Park and Cheboygan State Park.

Pets are allowed in state parks, recreation areas, forests, and campgrounds, but they are not allowed in their buildings, including cabins and lodges, except for the facilities in the pilot program.

A rustic cabin at Harrisville State Park costs $70 per night. There's an additional $10 per night fee for pets, according to the DNR's website. The park is located in Harrisville on the shores of Lake Huron about 3 1/2 hours north of Detroit.

Lime Island State Park is in the St. Mary's River in the Upper Penninsula, Leelanau State Park is about an hour north of Traverse City, Sleepy Hollow State Park is in Laingsburg about 30 minutes north of Lansing and Cheyboygan State Park is about a half hour southeast of Mackinaw City.

Officials said Pet owners camping with their furry friends must still obey all of the leash laws and pet rules at the parks, such as:

Pets must be on a 6-foot leash and under control at all times.

Owners must clean up after pets.

They must keep pets from interacting with wildlife.

They must keep pets from disturbing visitors.

