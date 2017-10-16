Dearborn — AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have risen by about 11 cents per gallon in the past week.

The Dearborn-based auto club says early Monday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.52 per gallon. That’s about 26 cents more than at the same point last year.

Michigan’s lowest average price was about $2.49 per gallon in the Marquette area. The highest was about $2.58 per gallon in the Traverse City area. Previously, AAA Michigan says the Marquette area had the highest average price for four weeks in a row.

The Detroit-area’s average rose about 7 cents to $2.50 per gallon.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

