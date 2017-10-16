Michigan State Police Detective/Sgt. Sarah Krebs (Photo: Michigan State Police)

Michigan State Police Detective/Sgt. Sarah Krebs has been recognized as one of 40 law enforcement professionals around the world under the age of 40 with outstanding leadership.

The International Association of Chiefs of Police bestowed the award on Krebs for her work in finding and identifying lost and missing people.

Krebs founded “Missing in Michigan,” which brings family members and law enforcement together annually to work to resolve missing persons cases. She also created “ID the Missing,” a DNA collection program that assists in identifying previously unidentified human remains.

She also is a forensic artist who creates composite sketches, some of which have led to the identification of several wanted people in major Michigan cases.

“The MSP prides itself in providing service with a purpose,” said Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue, director of the Michigan State Police. “Detective/Sergeant Krebs lives our mission and is passionate about helping the families of missing persons find closure,” Etue said. “She played a significant role in developing our Missing Persons Coordination Unit (MPCU), which has led to the positive identification of more than 70 previously unidentified remains cases throughout the United States.”

Krebs said she continues to press on in her work because of the people she serves.

“Many families go years without answers as to where their loved one is,” said Krebs. “Knowing I can help bring these families closure and peace of mind keeps me motivated. I view each day as another opportunity to provide relief to loved ones of the missing.”

