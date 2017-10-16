Christopher Mirasolo (Photo: Michigan Department of Corrections)

Sandusky — On the eve of a court hearing that could determine custody of her child conceived in rape, a Port Huron woman and her mother released letters they wrote to a judge nearly nine years ago, begging that Christopher Mirasolo receive a long prison term for sexually assaulting her.

Instead, Mirasolo, now 27, was allowed to plead to a lesser charge of attempted third-degree criminal sexual conduct and served less than seven months behind bars. The assault of a minor potentially carries any term of prison years up to life, with a minimum of 25 years.

The child’s mother and a second woman sexually assaulted by Mirasolo are expected to speak Tuesday at a rally before the hearing in Sandusky before Sanilac County Judge Gregory Ross, who triggered a firestorm by granting Mirasolo partial custody of the 8-year-old boy last month.

The Detroit News generally does not identify sexual assault victims and is not disclosing the name of the mother or the child, an 8-year-old boy.

“I cannot understand how he can plead guilty to attempted third degree,” the first victim’s mother wrote Judge Donald A. Teeple on Dec. 29, 2008, two weeks before sentencing, adding that she wanted Mirasolo of Brown City sentenced “to the fullest extent of the law” so no one else would be victimized like her daughter.

“He has stolen my 12-year-old’s innocence, trust and robbed her of her teenage years,” she wrote. “I feel justice has not been served and no punishment he gets will be enough.”

Her daughter wrote Teeple, saying: “I have found out I am pregnant and will be giving birth on or about June 12, 2009. This will forever change my life in ways that I can’t begin to imagine. My childhood and teenage years will never be just mine I will have the consequences of that one time with me forever.

“Chris knows that I am only 12 years old and still he did this to me. Whatever he gets for this will not be enough to make up for what I will be going through because of his actions,” the victim wrote.

In March 2010, while on probation, Mirasolo committed another sexual assault on a 14-year-old Deckerville girl who said he armed himself with brass knuckles and threatened to kill her. He pleaded no contest to a lesser offense of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and served four years of a five-year minimum sentence, also issued by Teeple.

Mirasolo has declined to be interviewed and his attorney, Barbara Yockey, has declined to discuss the criminal cases but said she and the first victim’s attorney have been working on resolving matters.

“My client never sought or asked for any custody or visitation,” Yockey stressed.

Sanilac County officials could not be reached for comment Monday. Since the case became public this month, the assistant prosecutor, prosecutor and judge have all been unavailable to comment on the criminal and custody cases involving Mirasolo.

In a news release last week, the office of county Prosecutor James Young said the custody case “should never have been sent to the Prosecutor’s Office because the (Michigan) Department of Health and Human Services was aware that this child was a product of a nonconsensual sexual act.”

DHHS declined to respond specifically to the prosecutor’s statement but a spokesman said in a statement that decisions on parental rights are made by local, not state, officials.

The victim’s attorney, Rebecca Kiessling, said her client was never consulted in the custody decision and her signature does not appear on the consent agreement.

Ross, who initially granted joint custody to Mirasolo last month after paternity tests proved him the biological father, stayed his earlier ruling last week pending Tuesday’s hearing.

Ross is expected to hear legal objections from Kiessling and the Michigan Attorney General’s Office, which has asked to intervene in the case.

Kiessling said the letters are a “smoking gun” that show that the prosecutor’s office and judge knew her client was pregnant yet, for unknown reasons, approved a plea bargain for a lesser offense and sentences that made the sexual assault of the second victim possible.

The News reviewed copies of the letters from the victim and her mother — both dated and time-stamped by Sanilac County court.

“I hope no one parent or child or family ever has to endure what my daughter and family has gone through due to this man’s actions. ... I hope your sentence decision will hopefully put some closure to this monster and the mess he has created,” the victim’s mother wrote Teeple.

“As part of his sentence I wish that he be made to sign off his rights to this baby and his rights be terminated.”

