Belmont — Another leather tannery waste dump site has been found in western Michigan, prompting worries that chemical-laced debris may be in a wider area than previously known.

Tedd Ryfiak, who lives near a former Wolverine World Wide dump site in the Belmont area, says he’s found waste including two rusty metal drums on his property and he’s concerned there may be more.

Wolverine said Monday it wasn’t aware of the waste at Ryfiak’s property but the company would remove it.

The waste is in addition to two already-known illegal dump sites in the area.

Waste sludge from the Rockford-based global footwear company’s tannery was dumped into unlined trenches and lagoons during the 1960s. The waste is blamed for high levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, in area groundwater.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2xKYVBf