McKayla Maroney poses after winning the Gold medal in the Vault Final at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships Belgium 2013 held on October 5, 2013. Olympic Gold medalist McKayla Maroney joined thousands of other women who have tweeted #MeToo on Wednesday when she posted on Twitter that she was sexually assaulted by former Michigan State University physician Larry Nassar. (Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos, Getty Images, file)

Olympic Gold medalist McKayla Maroney joined thousands of other women who have tweeted #MeToo on Wednesday when she posted on Twitter that she was sexually assaulted by former Michigan State University physician Larry Nassar.

She tweeted that she was molested by Nassar, the former team doctor for the U.S. Women’s National Gymnastics Team, and Olympics Team, starting when she was 13 years old at her first National Team training camps in Texas and didn’t stop until she left the sport.

“Dr. Nassar told me that I was receiving ‘medically necessary treatment that he had been performing on patients for over 30 years,’” wrote Maroney, 21. “It seemed whenever and wherever this man could find the chance, I was ‘treated.’”

Hundreds of women have accused Nassar of sexually assaulting them under the guise of a treatment. He is currently incarcerated and awaiting a December trial.

Maroney tweeted that it happened in London before she and her team won the gold medal, and it also happened when she won her silver medal.

“For me, the scariest night of my life happened when I was 15 years old,” Maroney tweeted. “I had flown all day and night with the team to get to Tokyo. He’d given me a sleeping pill for the flight, and the next thing I know, I was alone with him in his hotel room getting a ‘treatment.’ I thought I was going to die that night.”

“The Olympics is something that brings people hope, and joy,” she continued. “It inspires people to fight for their dreams, because anything is possible with hard work and dedication ... I got there, but not without a price.”

Things have to change, Maroney said, and suggested speaking out, holding people and institutions accountable, educating and having zero tolerance for abusers and those who protect them.

She signed her tweet #MeToo -- a hashtag that has been appearing on social media since Sunday to show how many women have been sexually assaulted or harassed. It followed widespread allegations that film mogul Harvey Weinstein harassed or abused more than three dozen women.

“People should know this is not just happening in Hollywood,” McKayla said. “This is happening everywhere. Wherever there is a position of power, there seems to be potential for abuse ... Is it possible to put an end to this type of abuse? Is it possible for survivors to speak out, without putting careers and dreams in jeopardy? I hope so.”

Nassar began working with the U.S. national gymnastics team in 1986. He earned his degree from MSU's College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1993.

But when Nassar was still in medical school in 1992, he allegedly assaulted one of his earliest victims, according to a complaint in a federal civil lawsuit against him that includes an estimated 125 plaintiffs.

More than 100 other women have filed complaints with MSU about Nassar.

State authorities have charged him with 22 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, with a trial set for Dec. 4, while federal authorities charged Nassar with possessing 37,000 images of child pornography found on external hard drives after he turned in his work computer to MSU. He pleaded guilty in July in federal court over the child pornography.

Nassar is in jail, without bond. He will be sentenced Nov. 27 in the child porn case, with a prison term ranging from 5 to 60 years.

