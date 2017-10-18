Michael Lemanski of Florence, Wisconsin, holds his state-record cisco (formerly known as lake herring). He caught the fish June 9, 2017, at 10 a.m. on Lake Ottawa in Iron County in the western Upper Peninsula. Lemanski was still-fishing with a homemade jig. The fish weighed 6.36 pounds and measured 21.8 inches. (Photo: Michigan Department of Natural Resources)

It’s a whopper to say the least — and a state record.

A cisco fish caught last June in Lake Ottawa in the western Upper Peninsula weighed in at 6.36 pounds and 21.8 inches long, state officials confirmed Wednesday.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said the fish caught on June 9th and 10 a.m. by Michael Lemanski of Florence, Wisc., was verified by a DNR fisheries biologist in Crystal Falls.

Formerly known as lake herring, the catch of the cisco fish marks the second state-record fish caught in 2017, state officials said.

“Although this fish was caught in June, we only recently verified it as a state record,” said Gary Whelan, the DNR’s fisheries research manager. “The reason for the delay stemmed from the fact we wanted to ensure this fish was not a hybrid between a sico and a lake whitefish. These fish look extremely similar so we gathered DNA from the fish to test its compatibility with what we know about cisco.”

Wheland said the test “proved to be a match.”

The prior state-record cisco fish was caught by Robert Rogers of Hartford, Wisc., in 1992. That fish weighed 5.4 pounds and measured 25 inches.

State records are recognized by weight only. To qualify for a state record, fish must exceed the current listed state-record weight and identification must be verified by a DNR fisheries biologist.

To view a current list of Michigan state-record fish, visit michigan.gov/staterecordfish.

